Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,399 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in DocuSign by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.48.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total value of $1,488,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,480,334.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 393,031 shares of company stock valued at $90,008,534 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $225.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.48. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

