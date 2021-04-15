Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Shares Gap Down to $22.51

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.51, but opened at $21.77. Sculptor Capital Management shares last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 2,832 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCU shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 10th.

The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average is $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $3.99. The company had revenue of $599.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.70 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 74.87%. Analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $2.35 per share. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 302.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 373,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 813,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,671,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

