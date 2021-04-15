Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Shares Gap Down to $22.51

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.51, but opened at $21.77. Sculptor Capital Management shares last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 2,832 shares.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCU shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 10th.
The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average is $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $2.35 per share. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 302.25%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 373,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 813,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,671,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile (NYSE:SCU)
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.
