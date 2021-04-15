Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $83.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.14 million. On average, analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average of $29.65.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBCF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

