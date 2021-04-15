Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) PT Raised to $56.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.93.

SEE traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.47. The company had a trading volume of 35,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,116. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $47.90.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 17,104 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 377.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 33,352 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 500,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,925,000 after acquiring an additional 29,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

