Seaport Global Securities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Boeing in a report released on Monday, April 12th. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Safran now forecasts that the aircraft producer will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.32). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Boeing’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

BA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Nord/LB lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.32.

BA stock opened at $252.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.83. The Boeing has a twelve month low of $113.89 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $147.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.99, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

