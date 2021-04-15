SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Gap Down to $50.27

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $50.27, but opened at $48.93. SeaWorld Entertainment shares last traded at $49.79, with a volume of 14,926 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SEAS shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.94 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. Analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $150,812.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,621 shares in the company, valued at $7,299,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,712 shares of company stock worth $844,417. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 31.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

