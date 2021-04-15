Secret Price Reaches $4.47 on Top Exchanges (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Secret has a total market cap of $311.87 million and $5.70 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can currently be bought for about $4.47 or 0.00007110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded 37.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $319.01 or 0.00506908 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00023750 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,195.44 or 0.03488573 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 181,282,374 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

