SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $936.59

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 936.59 ($12.24) and traded as high as GBX 986.60 ($12.89). SEGRO shares last traded at GBX 982.80 ($12.84), with a volume of 1,647,189 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SEGRO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 888 ($11.60).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.85. The company has a market cap of £11.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 927.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 936.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a GBX 15.20 ($0.20) dividend. This is a positive change from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $6.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is 17.80%.

About SEGRO (LON:SGRO)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

