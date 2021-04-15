Seigniorage Shares Hits Market Capitalization of $3.60 Million (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and $133,856.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00068222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.44 or 0.00272412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.28 or 0.00740916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,877.65 or 0.99913153 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00023093 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $543.71 or 0.00863963 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

