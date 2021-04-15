Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Short Interest Up 86.8% in March

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 86.8% from the March 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SKHSY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,786. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.70. Sekisui House has a one year low of $15.78 and a one year high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter.

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. It also engages in the design, construction, and contracting of built-to-order properties for lease, medical and nursing care facilities, commercial facilities, and hotels; design, construction, and contracting of construction of buildings and civil engineering works; remodeling and renovation of houses, etc.; sub-lease, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses and residential land; design, construction, and sale of condominiums; and development of office and commercial buildings, as well as management and operation of owned properties.

