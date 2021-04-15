Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Down to $5.17

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.17, but opened at $5.05. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 1,305 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Select Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

The stock has a market cap of $503.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.51 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the third quarter valued at $47,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

