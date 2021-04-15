Selfkey 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11.17 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $100.86 million and $11.17 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Selfkey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00068635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00019605 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $464.65 or 0.00740283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00089579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,908.94 or 0.06227742 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00033554 BTC.

Selfkey (KEY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,588,195,381 coins. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

