Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $85.88

Senior plc (LON:SNR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 85.88 ($1.12) and traded as high as GBX 120.10 ($1.57). Senior shares last traded at GBX 118.20 ($1.54), with a volume of 324,010 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Senior from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 139 ($1.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Senior from GBX 86 ($1.12) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Senior has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 95.67 ($1.25).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 112.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 85.88. The company has a market capitalization of £495.75 million and a PE ratio of -3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.52.

In related news, insider Andrew Bodenham purchased 42,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £50,251.50 ($65,653.91).

About Senior (LON:SNR)

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

