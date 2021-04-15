Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,349,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,822,000 after buying an additional 333,499 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621,509 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,698,000 after buying an additional 499,242 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 332.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,309,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $332,783,000 after buying an additional 4,850,690 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,827,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,382,000 after buying an additional 549,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,347,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ST stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.70, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.69 and its 200 day moving average is $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

