Sensata Technologies’ (ST) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $65.00. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.06.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $57.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 94.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.95.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1,912.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 492,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 468,073 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 282,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,765,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

