Serco Group (LON:SRP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $125.02

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 125.02 ($1.63) and traded as high as GBX 143.17 ($1.87). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 142.70 ($1.86), with a volume of 1,087,741 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Serco Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 178 ($2.33).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 135.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 125.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.04%.

In other news, insider Tim Lodge acquired 40,000 shares of Serco Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £50,800 ($66,370.53).

About Serco Group (LON:SRP)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

