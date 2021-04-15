Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 3.50 Per Share

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Serica Energy’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
SQZ opened at GBX 118.80 ($1.55) on Thursday. Serica Energy has a one year low of GBX 76.10 ($0.99) and a one year high of GBX 135 ($1.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 117.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 113.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £318.38 million and a P/E ratio of 6.84.
Serica Energy Company Profile
