Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 3.50 Per Share

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Serica Energy’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SQZ opened at GBX 118.80 ($1.55) on Thursday. Serica Energy has a one year low of GBX 76.10 ($0.99) and a one year high of GBX 135 ($1.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 117.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 113.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £318.38 million and a P/E ratio of 6.84.

Serica Energy Company Profile

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. Its primary focus is on the production and development in the United Kingdom North Sea, complemented by a portfolio of oil and gas exploration opportunities, including interests in offshore license blocks in the United Kingdom North Sea, and Namibia.

