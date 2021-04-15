Serum 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $263.55 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 14th. Serum has a market capitalization of $367.40 million and $263.55 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.35 or 0.00011586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Serum has traded 28.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00064239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00019177 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.97 or 0.00679498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00089515 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00032231 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00037018 BTC.

About Serum

SRM is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

