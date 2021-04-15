Serum Hits 24-Hour Volume of $190.27 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, Serum has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. Serum has a market capitalization of $352.26 million and $190.27 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can currently be bought for $7.05 or 0.00011160 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Serum Coin Profile

Serum is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

