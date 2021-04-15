Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $953.55 Million

Analysts forecast that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will post sales of $953.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $970.20 million and the lowest is $936.90 million. Service Co. International posted sales of $802.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year sales of $3.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $970.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.40 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $389,147.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,924.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Autus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Service Co. International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $917,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,261,000 after purchasing an additional 154,989 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $51.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $54.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.21%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

