Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Holdings Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Service Properties Trust worth $9,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SVC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 190,582 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 513,227 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SVC shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

