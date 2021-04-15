Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.58

Shares of Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.58 and last traded at $21.49, with a volume of 108149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seven & i from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average of $18.12.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Seven & i had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seven & i Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

