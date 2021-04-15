SF Capital Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (SFCP)

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. SF Capital has a total market capitalization of $76,083.36 and approximately $13.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SF Capital has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One SF Capital coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00068235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.73 or 0.00277103 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.53 or 0.00743531 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,801.00 or 0.99028506 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00021992 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $536.76 or 0.00846400 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SF Capital Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official website is www.sfcapital.io . SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SF Capital

