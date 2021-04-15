SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the March 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.3 days.

SGL Carbon has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76.

Separately, AlphaValue upgraded shares of SGL Carbon to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers lightweight components based on composites for modern day vehicles; composites, such as structural parts, body components, and power train and chassis components, as well as carbon-ceramic brake disks; and specialty graphite solutions to reduce CO2 emissions for vehicles with alternative drives and standard combustion engines, as well as gas diffusion layers under the SIGRACET brand for use in PEM fuel cells for locally emission free mobility.

