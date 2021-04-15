SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the March 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SGS stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.18. 57,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. SGS has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average is $28.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.8901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 3.12%. SGS’s payout ratio is presently 56.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGSOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SGS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

