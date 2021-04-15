Shadows (DOWS) Price Hits $1.62 on Major Exchanges

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Shadows has a total market capitalization of $15.44 million and $1.41 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.62 or 0.00002548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Shadows has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00066093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00019328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.51 or 0.00729311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00088386 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00033139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,659.19 or 0.05770040 BTC.

About Shadows

Shadows is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,556,250 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

