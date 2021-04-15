Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $561.23

Shares of Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 561.23 ($7.33) and traded as high as GBX 643 ($8.40). Shaftesbury shares last traded at GBX 642 ($8.39), with a volume of 588,485 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shaftesbury to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shaftesbury has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 582.57 ($7.61).

The stock has a market cap of £2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 638.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 561.23.

In other Shaftesbury news, insider Ruth Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 546 ($7.13) per share, with a total value of £27,300 ($35,667.62).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

