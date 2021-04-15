Shankar Sastry Sells 50,000 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Shankar Sastry sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total value of $3,470,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,093.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE AI traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,215,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,894. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.80 and a 12 month high of $183.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.20.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.58 million.

AI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $2,248,670,000. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $1,500,317,000. Interwest Venture Management Co. purchased a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $240,519,000. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $138,750,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $104,063,000.

C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

