Sharder Trading Down 26.3% Over Last 7 Days (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 15th. Sharder has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $76,793.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sharder coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sharder has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sharder

Sharder (SS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Sharder Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharder should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sharder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

