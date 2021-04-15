SharedStake (SGT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.55 Million

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded down 22% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 15th. One SharedStake coin can currently be purchased for $25.19 or 0.00039764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SharedStake has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar. SharedStake has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00069486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.29 or 0.00270358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $476.19 or 0.00751608 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00023579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,109.09 or 0.99610997 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $541.81 or 0.00855185 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SharedStake

SharedStake’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

SharedStake Coin Trading

