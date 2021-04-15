Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 839,200 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the March 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:SJR traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $27.50. 407,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,333. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $28.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.08.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. Shaw Communications’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0776 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $781,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $906,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 788,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 438,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SJR. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

