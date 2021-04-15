Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Upgraded at Cormark

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cormark from a “tender” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

SJR.B has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$28.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.00.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock traded up C$0.63 on Thursday, reaching C$34.54. 747,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,176. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of C$21.39 and a 52 week high of C$35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$29.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.22 billion and a PE ratio of 26.17.

In other Shaw Communications news, Director Richard R. Green sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.34, for a total value of C$39,850.10. Also, Director Paul Kenneth Pew bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$34.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,345.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at C$205,345.80.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

