Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,900 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the March 15th total of 339,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.2 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Shawcor from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Shawcor from $4.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shawcor from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAWLF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.34. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,635. Shawcor has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $6.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

