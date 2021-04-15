Shopping Price Hits $183.11 (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $177.94 million and $5.90 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shopping has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for approximately $183.11 or 0.00291077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shopping alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00067698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.54 or 0.00275873 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.06 or 0.00734520 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,430.15 or 0.99243414 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00021672 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $532.11 or 0.00845873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 971,816 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shopping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shopping and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.