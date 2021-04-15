Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD)

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

LON:BRSD traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 23.20 ($0.30). The stock had a trading volume of 754,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,309. The stock has a market cap of £26.74 million and a P/E ratio of -0.04. BrandShield Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 18.25 ($0.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 22.23.

BrandShield Systems Company Profile

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover Websites, online marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

