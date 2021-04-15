Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD)

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
LON:BRSD traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 23.20 ($0.30). The stock had a trading volume of 754,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,309. The stock has a market cap of £26.74 million and a P/E ratio of -0.04. BrandShield Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 18.25 ($0.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 22.23.
BrandShield Systems Company Profile
