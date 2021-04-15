Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Emmerson (LON:EML)

Emmerson (LON:EML)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON EML traded up GBX 0.14 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 5.94 ($0.08). The company had a trading volume of 5,054,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,520. Emmerson has a 12 month low of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 8.50 ($0.11). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.90 million and a P/E ratio of -59.74.

About Emmerson

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

