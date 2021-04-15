Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock traded up GBX 98.60 ($1.29) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,108.60 ($27.55). The stock had a trading volume of 61,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,792. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,052.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,800.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £340.29 million and a PE ratio of 26.84. Brooks Macdonald Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,270.65 ($16.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,200 ($28.74). The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83.

In other Brooks Macdonald Group news, insider Caroline Connellan sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,090 ($27.31), for a total value of £14,985.30 ($19,578.39).

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

