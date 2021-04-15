Short Interest in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Rises By 100.7%

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a growth of 100.7% from the March 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 665,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 14.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARKO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Arko in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arko in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arko in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arko in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arko in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arko stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.79. Arko has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Arko in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arko in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Arko in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

