Short Interest in Asiamet Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:KMGLF) Decreases By 46.3%

Asiamet Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:KMGLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the March 15th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Asiamet Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Asiamet Resources alerts:

Shares of Asiamet Resources stock remained flat at $$0.03 on Thursday. Asiamet Resources has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.05.

Asiamet Resources Limited engages in exploring and developing mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in the BKM copper and BKZ polymetallic projects, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan; and 80% interest in the Beutong project covering 100 square kilometers located in Aceh, Sumatra.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Asiamet Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asiamet Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.