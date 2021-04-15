Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Drops By 51.4%

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the March 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE MYJ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.04. 59,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,572. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average of $14.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYJ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

