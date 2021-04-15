Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Decreases By 42.7%

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the March 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 311,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period.

Shares of MYN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.72. The stock had a trading volume of 59,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,291. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.16. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $13.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

