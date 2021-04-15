Short Interest in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Declines By 43.6%

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the March 15th total of 154,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 85,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,082. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.14. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $13.09.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

