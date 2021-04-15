Short Interest in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Increases By 86.4%

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, a growth of 86.4% from the March 15th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEO. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LEO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,222. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $8.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

