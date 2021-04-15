Short Interest in Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Rises By 100.0%

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of BOALY opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14. Boral has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $18.68.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boral from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Boral Ltd. engages in the provision of building and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Boral Australia, USG Boral, Boral North America, and Unallocated. The Boral Australia segment comprises quarries, concrete, asphalt, transport, landfill, property, cement and concrete placing, west coast bricks, roofing and masonry, and timber.

