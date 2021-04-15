Short Interest in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Declines By 44.9%

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the March 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 434,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of BNL traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,608. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.10. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,758,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,539 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,280,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,806,000 after buying an additional 24,651 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,025,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,813,000 after buying an additional 15,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $47,058,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after acquiring an additional 98,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BNL. Morgan Stanley cut Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

