Short Interest in Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Declines By 44.8%

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,100 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the March 15th total of 243,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Calibre Mining from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Calibre Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Calibre Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CXBMF traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $1.53. 64,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,183. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

