Short Interest in CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Drops By 69.9%

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 69.9% from the March 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CannaPharmaRX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.24. 80,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,028. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. CannaPharmaRX has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $2.60.

Get CannaPharmaRX alerts:

CannaPharmaRX Company Profile

CannaPharmaRX, Inc acquires and develops various cannabis cultivation projects in Canada. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CannaPharmaRX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaPharmaRX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.