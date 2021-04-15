Short Interest in Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Declines By 44.7%

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS:CCOEY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.39. 1,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,979. Capcom has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.35.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Capcom had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $218.41 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capcom will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capcom Company Profile

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

