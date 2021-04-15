Short Interest in CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDL) Decreases By 49.6%

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 583,100 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the March 15th total of 1,155,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,686,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBDL remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Thursday. 2,383,723,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,016,719. CBD Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

About CBD Life Sciences

Cre8tive Works, Inc offers financing and services for independent entertainment projects in the United States. The company engages in financing independent media productions, including feature films, documentaries, animation, television series, Webisodes, and soundtracks; assisting independent productions with marketing and distribution; and funding and/or brokering production services (e.g.

