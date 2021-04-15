Short Interest in CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDL) Decreases By 49.6%

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 583,100 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the March 15th total of 1,155,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,686,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CBDL remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Thursday. 2,383,723,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,016,719. CBD Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.
About CBD Life Sciences
