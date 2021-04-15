Short Interest in China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGH) Declines By 47.0%

China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGH) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the March 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CBGH traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.11. 609,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,836. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27. China YiBai United Guarantee International has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $1.64.

About China YiBai United Guarantee International

China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc, a development stage company, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises in China. It provides equity pledge guarantee, and energy-saving and emission-reduction related financial projects. The company also provides financial consultancy services in the areas of accounting, mergers and acquisitions, business planning, and domestic and international financing.

